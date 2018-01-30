Richland 44 School Investigation Continues, Deadline Unknown Alleged Student Sexual Misconduct Under Investigation January 30, 2018 TJ Nelson, COLFAX, ND — The news out of Richland 44 is that there is no news. The sheriff’s office released a statement saying the investigation is active and ongoing at the school. No other information is being released at this time. Allegations of harassment, bullying or hazing that might involve student sexual misconduct are being investigated. Officials last week thought the investigation would be wrapped up this week and submitted for potential charges. There is no word now on when it’ll be done. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Authorities Investigating Leak in Keystone Pipelin... Students at Hawley Elementary School Prepared for ... Fargo Police are Investigating a Theft of Money Fargo City Employee Under Investigation for Facebo...