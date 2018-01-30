Richland 44 School Investigation Continues, Deadline Unknown

Alleged Student Sexual Misconduct Under Investigation

COLFAX, ND — The news out of Richland 44 is that there is no news.

The sheriff’s office released a statement saying the investigation is active and ongoing at the school.

No other information is being released at this time.

Allegations of harassment, bullying or hazing that might involve student sexual misconduct are being investigated.

Officials last week thought the investigation would be wrapped up this week and submitted for potential charges.

There is no word now on when it’ll be done.