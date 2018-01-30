Thinking Green: Organic Cotton

Are your whites green?

Most of us know enough about buying organic products to at least consider checking off each of the “Dirty Dozen” (the list of produce types that are most likely to carry pesticide residue) from the organic section when we complete our supermarket shopping list.

But is it worth taking a closer look at whether your whites should be organic as well? Danny Lipford finds out in this week’s Thinking Green if your cotton socks and sheets are really as clean as you think.