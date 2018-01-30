Thinking Green: Organic Cotton

Are your whites green?
Emily Welker,

Most of us know enough about buying organic products to at least consider checking off each of the “Dirty Dozen” (the list of produce types that are most likely to carry pesticide residue) from the organic section when we complete our supermarket shopping list.

But is it worth taking a closer look at whether your whites should be organic as well? Danny Lipford finds out in this week’s Thinking Green if your cotton socks and sheets are really as clean as you think.

You Might Like

Red River Valley Fair Announces Two More Country Acts

WEST FARGO, ND -- Two more country acts are announced for this summer's Red River Valley Fair. Aaron Watson and High Valley will be co-headlining the grandstand stage on Thursday, July 12. Watson is known for the hit "Outta Style". …

Nearly 38-Hour Standoff Ends at Hotel

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- A man who holed up in a hotel room at the University of Minnesota campus and kept police at bay for more than a day has been taken into custody. The standoff at the Graduate Hotel began…

Man Arrested With 200 Pounds of Marijuana

OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. -- An Oregon man is facing drug-related charges in Otter Tail County. A state trooper stopped a van with dirty license plates on I-94 and found about 200 pounds of marijuana. Forty-two-year-old Cory Frazier was taken…