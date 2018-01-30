Two Arrested After Brief Chase In Fargo

Joe Radske,

FARGO (KFGO) – Two people were arrested after a brief chase in Fargo.

Police Sgt. Joel Erickson says it began around 4 a.m. Tuesday with an attempted traffic stop on a vehicle northbound on I-29.

The driver refused to pull over until heading west onto I-94 near the tri-level.

A passenger then fled on foot but was quickly apprehended.

He’s identified as 23-year old Cody Moffet, with no permanent address.

He’s facing charges of refusing to halt, ingesting controlled substance and four unrelated warrants.

The driver, 19-year old Kyah Moore, of West Fargo, is facing charges of fleeing in a vehicle and methamphetamine possession.

