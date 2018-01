App of the Week: Fotoswipe

Video-sharing made simple across devices.

Here at the Morning Show, we work a lot with video shared across all sorts of devices. But more and more often, in more and more industries, sharing video is critical to your daily life — and you can’t always guarantee it’s coming from the same device you use.

Fortunately, Francie Black has a fix for all your video-sharing needs. Find out how in today’s App of the Week.