Brandon Medenwald Announces Candidacy for District 41 House Seat

Staunch Blue Law opponent to run for the Democratic endorsement

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo businessman behind the push to do away with North Dakota’s Sunday Blue Laws is running for the legislature. Brandon Medenwald is running for a state house seat in District 41.

His fellow Democrat, Paula Thomas, announced she is seeking the Senate seat for District 41.

State Representative Pamela Anderson also announced her re–election bid.

Medenwald promises to bring a wave of change to Bismarck if he’s elected in November.

“We need to protect net neutrality, which while a federal issue, there are things we can do with smart leadership in Bismarck, and we need to eliminate the blue law, which are a burden and a problem for small businesses, as well as individuals and families,” said Medenwald.

Current Republican House Majority Leader Al Carlson is from District 41, along with Republican State Senator Kyle Davison.

Republican Michelle Strinden is also running for the House.