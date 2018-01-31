Eagles Fans Flock to Twin Cities to Support Wentz, Enjoy Super Bowl LII Festivities

Eagles fans from throughout the United States have made it to the Twin Cities to celebrate Super Bowl LII

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — There are still five days till Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Until that moment fans continue to pour into the Twin Cities. There are fans wearing all sorts of jerseys, mainly Patriots, Eagles and even Vikings.

There continues to be a ton of support for Carson Wentz by Eagles fans. The biggest Wentz fans and even the smallest Wentz fans have shown up at the Mall of America.

“Wentz wagon man,” Chandler Sentell, an Eagles fan from Minneapolis, said. “Hey, I love Wentz.”

That seems to be a common theme with Philadelphia fans.

“He’s an awesome player,” Christopher Jackson, an Eagles fan from Los Angeles, said. “He’s everything that we needed, blue-collared worker, tough guy, everything that Philadelphia personifies. That’s what he is.”

Thanks to Wentz and the Eagles, these Philadelphia fans get to enjoy the festivities of Super Bowl week.

“It is a feeling like no other, especially being here,” Sentell said. “I remember when I was 16 and they were in it in 2004. To actually be able to have it here and experience all the other stuff has just been an incredible ride.”

The tourists agree that about the week’s festivities.

“I think it is awesome,” Jackson said. “I think with all the fans here and all the players here coming together as one is an awesome thing.”

Fans young and old got to see what the Twin Cities had in store for fans of the NFL.

“We got to see all the fun restaurants and see all of the Eagles players and all that fun stuff,” Blake O’Donnell, an Eagles fan from Cedar Rapids, said.

Blake’s younger brother Luke also has had a fun time at the event.

“Last night was fun because we got a towel and got to see the Eagles players,” Luke O’Donnell said.

No matter where they’re from or how old they are, Philadelphia fans only have one thing on their mind this week.

“Super Bowl champions,” Blake said.