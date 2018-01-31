Forbes Man Accused Of Kicking And Burning Girl With Hot Gravy

How Firefighters are Protected While Battling Flames
FORBES, ND — A Forbes man who was arrested after SWAT teams from Fargo and Jamestown were called out is accused of assaulting a 9-year-old girl.
49-year-old Robert Miner is charged with aggravated assault. He’s accused of repeatedly kicking the girl in the legs and burning her hand by sticking in hot gravy.
The Dickey County Sheriff’s Office got assistance from Red River Valley SWAT, BCI, North Dakota Highway Patrol and others to arrest Miner on felony warrants on Tuesday afternoon.
No one was hurt.