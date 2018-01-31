KVRR Is The New Home of Thursday Night NFL Football

The agreement awards FOX Sports with a 5 year deal that includes 11 games between weeks 4-15.

FARGO, ND — The National Football League announced that FOX (KVRR, Fargo) is the home of Thursday Night Football beginning with the 2018 season.

KVRR, FOX is already proud to be carrying the NFL every Sunday during the season.

Once the NFL schedule is released we’ll let you know how many games from the NFC Central Champion Minnesota Vikings you’ll see exclusively on KVRR.

The NFL has broadcast Thursday Night Football for the past 10 seasons.