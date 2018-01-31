LIVE: FeBROary Combines Beer And Charity

Proceeds From Chairty Event Help Roger Maris Cancer Center

Brian Frank with Bergseth Bros. joins us to talk about the second FeBROary charity event.

FeBROary starts with a large list of beers. Frank shared several of them with us.

There will also be appetizers, haircuts and trims from Men’s Hair Co., and a silent auction.

Proceeds from tickets, the auction, and vendor fees go to the Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center.

You can find ticket information by clicking here.