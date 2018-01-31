ND Rep. Cramer On Train Involved In Accident

Congressman Cramer Tweets he's OK and praying for driver of truck.

1/1

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Republican lawmakers and aides say a train carrying them to a policy retreat in West Virginia has struck a truck.

North Dakota Congressman Kevin Cramer was on the train.

He tweeted “Kris and I are on the train and are OK. Praying for the drivers of the truck involved.”

Kris is Cramer’s wife.

Oklahoma GOP Rep. Tom Cole says a person on the truck may have been injured.

Emergency workers were on the scene.

Cole says he’s not aware of any injuries on the train.

A GOP aide speaking on condition of anonymity because the aide was not authorized to speak publicly says no lawmakers were injured.

Cole says he believes the accident occurred near Charlottesville, Virginia.