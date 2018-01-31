Plastic Bag Facebook Post Causes Social Media Uproar

The photo was taken during a Detroit Lakes High School assembly Tuesday

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A Facebook post showing plastic bags over students’ heads at Detroit Lakes High School has gone viral.

A post to social media is causing a strong reaction for many in Detroit Lakes.

“I was a little ticked off that something like that would even happen,” said Monte Duel, stepfather to a Detoit Lakes High School student.

The post includes a picture of students with plastic bags over their heads during a school function.

“That’s not something that I want to be a role model for my children or grandchildren as a matter of fact,” said Duel.

The picture posted to Facebook was taken during an assembly as a part of Snoball Week here at Detroit Lakes High School.

“During Snoball Week, we have two to three to four assemblies throughout the week. And when they said they were going to do blindfolded musical chairs I thought they’d have bandanas or something like that,” said Meya Habedank, a Detroit Lakes High School sophomore.

“They just had a bunch of plastic bags over their heads. I didn’t know what was going on. The name of the game was musical chairs and they were supposed to be blindfolded, but last I checked, you could see through the plastic bags,” said Tristan Wimmer, a Detroit Lakes High School senior.

These students say the plastic bag blindfolds were merely part of a game.

“I think they weren’t trying to promote anything that was to do with suicide but I think a lot of people took it that way, so it was crazy,” said Christian Conn, a Detroit Lakes High School senior.

“I’m sure we’ve got access to other things to use as a blindfold,” said Wimmer.

One parent summarizes the town’s sentiment.

“It was a really, really, really poor judgement call,” said Duel.

The Superintendent of Detroit Lakes Public Schools apologized for the way the event was conducted and that they’re looking further into the matter.