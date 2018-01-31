Sandy’s Donuts To Eliminate Breakfast and Lunch Offerings

Owner says removing breakfast and lunch allows two locations to focus more on doughnuts

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A popular spot for doughnuts in West Fargo is set to undergo some major changes. Sandy’s Donuts will no longer serve breakfast and lunch, instead centering their menu entirely on their doughnuts.

Owner Mark Ostlund says the change will help them focus on their staple product while they continue to search for a third location.

Even with the upcoming overhaul, Ostlund feels that removing breakfast and lunch from the menu will only make Sandy’s stronger.

“We are excited actually. We are excited to move forward with more doughnuts, more offerings, better service. Doughnuts are what we do best and we want to do that even better,” said Ostlund.

Ostlund says that he is still looking at places to place the third Sandy’s location.

With establishments already on Broadway and in West Fargo, Ostlund hopes the third location is opened by the end of this year.