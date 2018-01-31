Senior Man Found Bleeding From The Head On Cold Road

He Left His Assisted Living Facility And Fell Down Before Being Hit By A Vehicle

BRANDON, Minn. — A 91-year-old man was found bleeding from the head on a cold road in Brandon, Minnesota.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office got the 9-1-1 call just before 10 o’clock last night from a driver who spotted the man.

They say the victim, Dale Burkey, had left the Brandon Assisted Living Facility and was walking when he fell.

Burkey told authorities he was hit by a vehicle after falling.

He remains in the hospital and the extent of his injuries is unknown.

The sheriff is looking for the driver of a newer white sedan who might have information about the incident.