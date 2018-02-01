Bison Women’s Basketball Shredded by SDSU at Home

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – The South Dakota State University Jackrabbits claimed an 85-64 victory over the North Dakota State University women’s basketball team in front of a season-high 1,920 spectators inside the Scheels Center at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex on National Girls & Women in Sports Day Thursday, Feb. 1.

SDSU (18-5, 7-1 Summit League) outscored NDSU (8-14, 1-7 Summit League) in the first quarter, 21-10, to take control of the game early. The Bison could get no closer than 13 points the remainder of the contest.

Sarah Jacobson scored 16 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead North Dakota State, while Reilly Jacobson (12 points) and Michelle Gaislerova (10 points) also scored in double figures.

The Bison shot 43 percent from the floor and scored 22 points off 12 SDSU turnovers, but struggled rebounding the basketball, as they were outrebounded by the Jacks, 39-25, including a 15-6 margin in offensive boards.

Ellie Thompson netted a game-high 17 points and snagged eight rebounds to lead six Jackrabbits in double figures.

SDSU shot 48 percent from the field and outscored NDSU in the paint, 46-22, in the game.

North Dakota State is scheduled to travel to Vermillion, S.D., to take on Summit League-leading South Dakota Saturday, Feb. 3, at 1 p.m. inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.