City of Brotherly Love: Philly Linebacker Taking Advantage of Local Family for SB 52

Mychal Kendricks' brother Eric has been helping him take some of the pressure off.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The NFC Championship game turned into a sibling rivalry showdown for brothers Mychal and Eric Kendricks.

The two linebackers play on different teams, and Mychal’s Eagles came out on top of Eric’s Vikings.

But Eric isn’t bitter about that. He has been helping his brother deal with the chaos leading up to super bowl LII, just as any family should.

“He’s taking all stress off me,” Mychal said about having Eric in Minneapolis. “That’s the way he’s supporting me. It may not be like ‘hey! I’m really happy you’re in the Super Bowl. I’m so proud of you.’ It’s more like ‘Look bro, I got you.’ I really appreciate that on his end.”

The Eagles are embracing their underdog role as they look to upset the Patriots on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.