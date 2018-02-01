Daum’s 31 Points Lead SDSU past Bison Men

BROOKINGS, S.D. (NDSU Athletics) – South Dakota State scored the first six points of the second half to turn a five-point advantage into 11, and the Jackrabbits defeated the North Dakota State men’s basketball team 82-63 on Thursday night at Frost Arena.

South Dakota State was led by 31 points and 13 rebounds from junior forward Mike Daum.

Senior guard Paul Miller led the Bison with 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Sophomore forward Deng Geu added 12 points and six rebounds for NDSU.

SDSU led by as many as 11 in the first half, going up 37-26 with 2:00 remaining. NDSU closed the half with a 6-0 run to make it 37-32 at the break.

The Jackrabbits scored the first six points of the second half and maintained a lead of at least eight the rest of the way.

SDSU shot 43 percent for the game, compared to 40 percent for the Bison.

NDSU hosts second-place South Dakota on Saturday at 2 p.m.