Hormel Foods, SpartanNash Donate 1,200 Pounds of Ham to Great Plains Food Bank

Donation is the equivalent of 330 meals that could be served by the Great Plains Food Bank

FARGO, N.D. — The Great Plains Food Bank received a big donation from two organizations this morning.

Hormel Foods and SpartanNash teamed up to donate 1,200 pounds of ham to the local food pantry at a gathering at the Family Fare Supermarket in West Fargo.

According to Great Plains, the quantity of hams is equal to 330 meals.

With more and more donations coming in ahead of Giving Hearts Day, the donation will help Great Plains serve more protein.

“Protein is great for a healthy diet, but it’s not always cheap in a grocery store to go and buy a ham, so if your grocery budget is limited, then a ham to get through your local pantry is a really, really great resource to get,” said Nancy Carriveau, the Food Resource Manager at the Great Plains Food Bank.

Hormel Foods created the Hormel Cure 81 Hams for Hunger Program in 1986, which has donated $13 million worth of ham to food pantries across the country.