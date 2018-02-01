We Made It: First Graders At Fargo Public Schools Celebrate Their 100th Day

FARGO, ND — It’s a big day for first graders at Fargo Public Schools; they’ve made it to day 100!

The students celebrated their big milestone with special different events and dress up themes throughout the day.

One activity that students participated in was decorating capes with 100 different designs to help to test how high they could count.

One teacher at Ed Clapp Elementary said that students were pleasantly surprised with today’s events.

“It was a surprise for them and we kept telling them oh we’re not doing anything you’re too old for the 100th day and we got this big shipment and then they just started cheering it was this huge event and they were super excited about it,” Said Hannah Anderson, who is a First Grade Teacher at Ed Clapp Elementary School.

Teachers and kindergarten students throughout Fargo Public Schools were encouraged to dress up as 100 –year–olds to celebrate the big day.