Man Accused of Abusing Girl Faces Additional Charges

Allegedly Kicked Girl And Put Her Hand In Hot Gravy
TJ Nelson,

FORBES, ND — Additional charges have been filed against a rural Forbes man accused of abusing a 9-year-old girl.

The Dickey County State’s Attorney has charged 49-year-old Robert Miner with aggravated domestic violence.

The sheriff says after Miner’s arrest, he was given photographs that show bruising and marks on the face of Miner’s wife.

The sheriff says his wife wouldn’t testify against her husband saying the Bible doesn’t allow her to speak out against him.

Miner was arrested Tuesday for kicking a girl and forcing her to put her hand in hot gravy.

