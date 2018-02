Nearly Two Dozen Calves Killed In Fire Sparked By Skid Steer Loader

Fire Broke Out Wednesday Evening In Rural Douglas County, Minnesota

DOUGLAS CO., Minn. — Nearly two dozen calves were killed after bales caught fire in rural Douglas County.

An employee on the dairy farm near Kensington called 9-1-1 just before 8 o’clock last night to report the fire.

The sheriff’s office says it appears to have been caused by an idling skid steer loader parked next to round bales.

The fire spread quickly and destroyed three calf barns, 22 calves, a trailer and 50 round bales.

The fire is under investigation.