Oral Arguments Set for ND Legislature’s Lawsuit Against Governor

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ The North Dakota Supreme Court has set oral arguments in the Legislature’s lawsuit against Gov. Doug Burgum challenging his veto powers.
The state’s high court scheduled the arguments for March 19.
Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem is defending Burgum in the lawsuit. Stenehjem says he will base his argument on a previous opinion he authored in June that actually favors the Legislature on some of the vetoes.
But Stenehjem says he will argue that lawmakers ceded too much power by giving a subset of the Legislature “significant budgetary decisions” that were not authorized.
Lawmakers allege Burgum violated his line-item veto power last spring by deleting words or phrases on several spending bills in a way that changed intent.
Stenehjem lost to Burgum in the Republican primary for governor in 2016.
North Dakotans are really cashing in thanks to Airbnb. Hosts made nearly $670,000 in supplemental income last year. Airbnb is an online service that connects people offering private homes or rooms to renters looking for short-term stays. The state's guest…
FARGO, ND -- A petition drive to change North Dakota's Sunday shopping laws has come up very short. The man behind the petition, Fargo businessman and now political candidate Brandon Medenwald, says only about 5-thousand of the more than 13-thousand…
FORBES, ND -- Additional charges have been filed against a rural Forbes man accused of abusing a 9-year-old girl. The Dickey County State's Attorney has charged 49-year-old Robert Miner with aggravated domestic violence. The sheriff says after Miner's arrest, he…