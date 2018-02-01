Pet Connection: Meet Vernon

A snow-white fluffball to cuddle the winter away with.

However soft, cuddly and irresistibly huggable you think Vernon is, multiply it by about ten and you’ve got a general idea of what he’s like in real life. This big, white cuddle machine came to Homeward Animal Shelter by way of the Fargo pound, and it’s hard to understand why someone would give him up.

The 9-year-old domestic medium-hair loves to nap and snuggle, and like a lot of senior animals, he’s debonair and impeccably well-mannered. Best of all, if you’re getting on in years like our friend Vernon, you may be eligible for the Senior to Senior program available through Homeward. It’s a way to match up older pets with older adults to make sure both are enjoying their golden years together, at a reduced cost for pets under 6 and free for pets older than 6 years old.

For more information from our live Morning Show interview with Emily Welker, Homeward Animal Shelter’s Heather Klefstad and Vernon, check out the video. And don’t forget to consider Homeward for Giving Hearts Day donations coming up later this month!

http://www.homewardonline.org/available-pets/available-cats/#action_0=pet&animalID_0=12491446&petIndex_0=41