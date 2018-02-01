Petition To Change Sunday Shopping Laws In North Dakota Comes Up Short

Group Changes Tactics And Will Push For Legislation To Remove Blue Laws
TJ Nelson,

FARGO, ND — A petition drive to change North Dakota’s Sunday shopping laws has come up very short.

The man behind the petition, Fargo businessman and now political candidate Brandon Medenwald, says only about 5-thousand of the more than 13-thousand signatures needed were collected.

Medenwald will now focus on pushing for reintroduction of a bill next year to remove the so-called blue laws that ban retail shopping before noon on Sundays.

The Republican-led Legislature has defeated several measures to end the ban over the years.

Medenwald is now a Democratic candidate for a House seat.

Related Post

North Dakota Casino Plan to Be Reconsidered
Minnesota’s Rep. Emmer Seeking Re-Election t...
Funeral Services Set for Fargo Man Who Died After ...
“I Won’t Back Down: A Tribute to the L...

You Might Like

North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Seeks Re-Election

BISMARCK, N.D. -- North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring is running for re-election. The 52-year-old Republican was appointed to the job in 2009 by then Gov. John Hoeven and won elections in 2010 and 2014. Besides promoting agricultural interests and…