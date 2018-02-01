Tim Scott

Multimedia Journalist

Tim was born in Connecticut, but he grew up in the suburbs of Providence, Rhode Island. He attended Syracuse University, where he participated in many broadcast journalism experiences. He was a play-by-play broadcaster for WAER FM and WJPZ FM, where he broadcast Syracuse football, men’s and women’s basketball, and men’s and women’s lacrosse. He also broadcast games for the ACC Digital Network, Le Moyne College, and Spectrum Sports before he graduated from Syracuse in December 2017. Even though most of Tim’s background is in sports, he has always had an interest in news, and had fond memories of covering stories for his broadcast journalism classes at Syracuse University. He is excited to transition into covering news on a daily basis at KVRR.

Outside of his passion in finding the stories of the day, Tim likes to watch sports, read, play basketball and other sports, listen to music, and also write on occasion. Tim is also very close with his family, and hopes to travel the world someday. Tim loves to share a good laugh, so feel free to say hi to him if you see him on the street! You can follow Tim on Twitter @TimScottKVRR