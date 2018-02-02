The Public is Giving Feedback About a Proposed Needle Exchange Program

Jessie Cohen,

FARGO, ND — The public had the chance to let Fargo Cass Public Health know what they think about a proposed needle exchange program.

Some said they were very proud of the direction Fargo is moving in with the program.

The idea was taken from Moorhead’s Good Neighbor Project.

It will help to prevent the spreading of diseases like Hepatitis C and HIV Aids.

If all goes as planned, the center will open in mid–March at 510 5th Street North downtown.

“It happened to be a city building that was available but it was a quieter area near downtown. Easy access and easy for people to find and to get to and not too many other people around to interfere with what they’re doing,” said Dr. John Baird, a Fargo Cass Public Health Officer.

The budget for the needle exchange is estimated at $130,000.

