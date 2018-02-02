Baby Born In Essentia Parking Lot

Danielle and Paul Harless, of Halstad, MN, made it as far as the Essentia Health-Fargo parking lot when Signe was born.
Joe Radske,

FARGO, ND — Little Signe Marie Harless will have a unique story to tell about how she entered the world.

Danielle and Paul Harless, of Halstad, MN, made it as far as the Essentia Health-Fargo parking lot when Signe was born.

Mom gave birth in the back of a farm truck.

She was born at 9:32 p.m. on February 1, 2018.

Signe is 8 pounds 1 ounce, 21 1/2 inches long.

Danielle went into labor around 8:45 p.m., they got in their truck and headed to Fargo.

Once the team at the Emergency Department was notified of the situation, nurses jumped into the back of the truck and the umbilical cord was cut.

Mom and baby are happy and healthy, resting at Essentia Health-Fargo.

Signe is welcomed into this world by two older brothers back home. Both under the age of 2.

 

 

 

Related Post

MN Sunday Liquor Could Mean Business Loss for Farg...
Halstad Woman Makes Plea in Fatal YouTube Stunt
Manslaughter Charges Filed In Halstad Shooting Dea...
Shooting Death Under Investigation in Halstad

You Might Like

Baby Born In Essentia Parking Lot

FARGO, ND -- Little Signe Marie Harless will have a unique story to tell about how she entered the world. Danielle and Paul Harless, of Halstad, MN, made it as far as the Essentia Health-Fargo parking lot when Signe was…

Classified Memo Released Claiming FBI Abuses

Washington, DC -- The Republican-led House Intelligence Committee has released a memo based on classified information that alleges the FBI abused U.S. government surveillance powers in its investigation into Russian election interference. President Donald Trump cleared the way for publication…