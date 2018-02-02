Baby Born In Essentia Parking Lot

Danielle and Paul Harless, of Halstad, MN, made it as far as the Essentia Health-Fargo parking lot when Signe was born.

FARGO, ND — Little Signe Marie Harless will have a unique story to tell about how she entered the world.

Mom gave birth in the back of a farm truck.

She was born at 9:32 p.m. on February 1, 2018.

Signe is 8 pounds 1 ounce, 21 1/2 inches long.

Danielle went into labor around 8:45 p.m., they got in their truck and headed to Fargo.

Once the team at the Emergency Department was notified of the situation, nurses jumped into the back of the truck and the umbilical cord was cut.

Mom and baby are happy and healthy, resting at Essentia Health-Fargo.

Signe is welcomed into this world by two older brothers back home. Both under the age of 2.