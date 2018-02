Boys Basketball Roundup: West Fargo Packers Squeaks by Wahpeton, 77-64

Sheyenne pummels Valley City, 98-68

FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo boys basketball hosted Wahpeton in Friday’s matchup. The Packers topped the Huskies 77-64 and improve to 14-2 on the season.

Sheyenne boys basketball also took the court tonight, facing Valley City. The Mustangs pummeled the Hi-Liners 98-68.