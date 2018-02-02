Brooke Crews Sentenced to Life Without Parole in Death of Savanna Greywind

FARGO, N.D. — Brooke Crews is sentenced to life without parole in the kidnapping and death of Savanna Greywind.

In court Crews apologized saying, “I wish I could take it back. It’s impacted my family, my community. I wish I hadn’t done this. There is no excuse, there is no rationalizing. I’m guilty and I deserve every year I get.”

Brooke Crews pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping and murder and lying to law officers in the August death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind, of Fargo.

On count one – conspiracy to commit murder Crews received life without parole.

On count two – conspiracy to commit kidnapping Crews received 20 years.

On count three – giving false information Crews received 163 days in prison.

The courtoom was filled with family and friends of Greywind.

Her mother Norberta Greywind addressed the court before the sentence.

Norberta said, “I miss her laugh, I miss her so much. I would hear people say the pain of losing a child is like no other. I now know that pain. My heart is literally broken.”

The baby was found alive in the apartment the 38-year-old Crews shared with her 32-year-old boyfriend, William Hoehn.

Hoehn is scheduled for trial in March.

