Classified Memo Released Claiming FBI Abuses

Joe Radske,

Washington, DC — The Republican-led House Intelligence Committee has released a memo based on classified information that alleges the FBI abused U.S. government surveillance powers in its investigation into Russian election interference.

President Donald Trump cleared the way for publication of the controversial memo despite objections from the FBI.

The four-page memo was drafted by Republicans on the committee chaired by Rep. Devin Nunes of California.

The FBI, Justice Department and Democrats have furiously lobbied Trump to stop the release.

They say it could harm national security and mislead the public.

Republicans on the committee have said they believe they’ve uncovered serious misconduct that needs to be made public.

The FBI says it has “grave concerns” about the memo’s accuracy.

Click to view the memo and White House letter (PDF)

 

