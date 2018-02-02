Father Who Lunged at Larry Nassar Released With No Charges

Judge: `No way' she'll punish father of three Nassar victims who tried to attack disgraced doctor in Michigan court.
Joe Radske,

(VIDEO) CHARLOTTE, MI – A father of three victims of Larry Nassar has tried to attack the disgraced former sports doctor during a court hearing in michigan.

Bailiffs tackled the father Friday morning in the courtroom.

After two of his daughters spoke, the father, Randall Margraves, asked the judge for “five minutes” in a locked room with Nassar. The judge said she could not do that.

Margraves then asked for one minute, but the judge said she also couldn’t allow it. He then rushed at Nassar.

Two of his daughters had given statements to the court. They said their other sister also had been molested by Nassar.

Late this morning, the Judge in case released Margraves saying:

