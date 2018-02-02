HS Play of the Week Nominees: February 2

VOTE FOR THE DJ COLTER-KEN KRAFT AGENCY HS PLAY OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

FARGO, N.D. — The nominees of the DJ Colter – Ken Kraft high school play of the week are both some solid defensive plays.

First up from West Fargo boys basketball, the Packers strip the ball from the Deacons. Joe Pistorius snags it, goes between the legs and finishes on the other end for the bucket and the foul.

Is it better than West Fargo United’s goaltender, Brooklyn Myrvik? The initial shot doesn’t get through then a Bismarck player tries the wrap around while sitting on Myrvik and she makes the stop.

Make sure to vote on our website and our twitter poll. The results will be announced on Monday.