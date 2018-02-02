KVRR Roundtable: UND Hockey Taking Advantage of Bye Week

UND Tied for third in the NCHC

FARGO, N.D. — The UND Fighting Hawks hockey team is taking advantage of a bye week to get healthy and prepare for one last push toward the Penrose Cup and a bid for the NCAA tournament. North Dakota currently sits in a tie for third in the conference at 24 points with Western Michigan and UMD.

The KVRR sports team analyzes what has been going well for the Hawks and what needs to improve to try and get home ice in the NCHC playoffs.