LIVE: Go Red For Women

Have a heart -- go red for a woman you love.

We’re not wearing red on the Morning Show in honor of the Patriots heading back to the Superbowl — although the big game is on almost everyone’s minds as we start off this first weekend in February. Instead, there’s something else we want you to think about too — heart disease and the fact that it kills almost one in three women each year.

It’s National Wear Red Day, and it helps kick off the Go Red For Women campaign that KVRR is proud to sponsor. We’re joining forces with folks from the American Heart Association like Julia Dangerfield, who sat down to talk live in-studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker about the silent killer of so many women you care about.

Learn tips on how to take better care of yourself, find out which of your numbers you need to know, and even get the scoop on some heart-healthy recipes by watching the interview and checking out this link.

www.heart.org