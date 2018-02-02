Monster Jam is Officially in Town!

FARGO, ND — Grab your earplugs and prepare to see a show unlike any other because Monster Jam has officially arrived in town!

The Fargodome will host the competition tonight and tomorrow between eight different athletes competing in six different competitions using monster jam trucks, speedsters, and ATVs.

Although the drivers don’t win a prize besides pride, they say entertaining their audience is their number one priority.

“You know what we’re all out there, we’re all competitors, we hate to lose, but it’s all about putting on a great show for the Monster Jam fans. They come out here pay their hard earned money to come out here and see a good show and that’s exactly what we’re going to do,” said Camden Murphy, a Pirate’s Curse driver.

If you’d like to check out the show for yourself, tickets are still on sale.

