Superbowl Best Bets: Watching The Big Game

The next-best thing to being there.
Emily Welker,

If you weren’t one of the lucky folks who managed to score Superbowl tickets for Sunday (at a mere four thousand dollars a pop, who can blame you?) you’re probably looking for the next closest experience to being there in the Twin Cities in person.

The Morning Show can help. We welcomed former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber and Geek Squad Chief Inspector Nat Bauer to the show from the Tech Zone inside the Mall of America in Bloomington to share some inside tips on how to watch the game so it feels as close to being inside the stadium as you can get, without having to wait in line for the bathroom.

You Might Like

Baby Born In Essentia Parking Lot

FARGO, ND -- Little Signe Marie Harless will have a unique story to tell about how she entered the world. Danielle and Paul Harless, of Halstad, MN, made it as far as the Essentia Health-Fargo parking lot when Signe was…

Classified Memo Released Claiming FBI Abuses

Washington, DC -- The Republican-led House Intelligence Committee has released a memo based on classified information that alleges the FBI abused U.S. government surveillance powers in its investigation into Russian election interference. President Donald Trump cleared the way for publication…