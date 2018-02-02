United Way Celebrates a Major Fundraising Goal…$6 Million!

The total exceeds its 2017 goal of $5.9 million

FARGO, N.D. — United Way of Cass–Clay celebrated a major fundraising milestone.

The organization exceeded its goal of $5.9 million by raising $6 million in 2017.

The mark was a five percent increase over the amount the organization raised the previous year.

As many volunteers celebrated the achievement, United Way Resource Development Director Travis Christopher believes that the six million dollars will only help the organization grow.

“Well it really helps our community partners who do so much and our funding partners. What it allows them to do is plan ahead and start measuring results, and we’re able to have the funding to do that. They plan ahead, and we see even more results in the coming years.”

The six million dollars raised will help United Way achieve its core goals of reducing poverty, preparing students to succeed, and lifting people out of poverty.