USHL Hockey: Force Get Shutout By Muskegon

S. Mann makes 26 saves in the loss.

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force fell to the Muskegon Lumberjacks 1-0 on Friday night at Scheels Arena. Jachym Kondelik scored the lone goal of the game for the Lumberjacks.

Strauss Mann stopped 26 of 27 shots that he saw for the Force.