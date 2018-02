Boy’s Basketball: Spuds Fall to Sioux Falls Lincoln

Spuds boy's basketball falls to 8-12 on the season.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Moorhead Spuds boy’s basketball team fell to Sioux Falls Lincoln 72-43 at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls on Saturday.

Drew Hagen led the Spuds with 13 points in the loss. The Spuds (8-12) will have a week off before taking on Grand Rapids next Saturday.