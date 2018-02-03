Curling For Critters Helps Local Animal Shelter

Proceeds go to Diamond in the Ruff rescue

FARGO, N.D. — People could have some fun curling and giving back in the process.

Diamond in the Ruff Pet Rescue hosted their second annual Curling for Critters.

The event is part of Giving Hearts Day.

Every dollar Diamond in the Ruff received will go towards helping an animal find a home, and receive vaccinations and food.

More than a dozen businesses came to support the organization.

“We want to have an event where we can volunteers come together and also meet community members and they can have start conversations back and forth. You’re always apart from each other and you never really get that chance to sit down and talk with each other whereas if you do something like this, everybody’s together,” says Robert Ross, Diamond in the Ruff director.

Last year, Curling for Critters raised more than $25,000.