Men’s Basketball: Bison Battle Back But Fall Short to South Dakota

NDSU Miller Leads the way with 26 Points.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota State men’s basketball team cut a 20-point deficit to two in the final minute, before ultimately falling to South Dakota 76-72 on Saturday afternoon at the Scheels Center.

South Dakota led 44-24 at halftime, but the Bison outscored the Coyotes 48-32 over the final 20 minutes to make things interesting. NDSU first trimmed the deficit to single digits on a Paul Miller three-pointer that made it 62-54 with 6:38 to play. The Bison pulled within three following another trey by Miller that made it 68-65 with 1:44 remaining.

NDSU senior A.J. Jacobson rattled in a three-pointer from the top of the key that made it 70-68 with 50 seconds left, but South Dakota got a three from Tyler Peterson at the shot clock buzzer to go back up five with 20 seconds on the clock.

Miller led all players with 26 points and four assists. Sophomore forward Deng Geu had 12 points, five rebounds and three blocks for the Bison, and Tyson Ward registered his sixth double-double of the year with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

NDSU shot 53 percent for the game and limited USD to 39-percent shooting, but the Bison were plagued by 17 turnovers and 14 offensive rebounds by the Coyotes.

The Bison go on the road next week to play Oral Roberts on Feb. 8 and Denver on Feb. 10.