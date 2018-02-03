Women’s Basketball: League-Leading Yotes Route Bison in Vermillion

NDSU falls to 1-8 in league play.

VERMILLION, S.D. (NDSU Athletics) – The University of South Dakota Coyotes outscored the North Dakota State University women’s basketball team in the second-half, 48-25, to claim an 80-54 victory over the Bison Saturday, Feb. 3, in front of 2,325 spectators inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The Coyotes improve to 19-5 overall and remain undefeated in Summit League action at 10-0, while the Bison drop to 8-15 on the season and 1-8 in league play.

Sophomore Rylee Nudell led NDSU with a career-high 18 points to go along with six rebounds. Nudell went 5-of-6 from the floor, 3-of-4 from three-point range and 5-of-7 at the free-throw line in the game.

The Bison outrebounded the Coyotes, 33-30, but committed 16 turnovers and shot just 37 percent from the field and 29 percent from beyond the arc.

NDSU trailed USD by just three points, 32-29, going into halftime and took a 33-32 lead with 8:48 remaining in the third quarter after Reilly Jacobson converted a jump shot and Marina Fernandez drove to the basket for a layup.

The advantage didn’t last long though, as the Coyotes went on an 11-2 run to open up an eight-point lead with 6:38 to go in the stanza. The Bison cut the deficit to six a trio of times, but couldn’t get any closer the remainder of the game.

Chloe Lamb and Ciara Duffy each scored 20 points to lead South Dakota, while Madison McKeever snagged a team-best six rebounds.

The Coyotes shot 48 percent from the field and made 13 three-pointers for 52 percent. USD only turned the ball over seven times in the contest.

North Dakota State is scheduled to return home to the Scheels Center at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex to host Oral Roberts Thursday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m.