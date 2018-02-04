Vikings Fans Watch the Super Bowl While Hoping Their Home Team Was Playing in Minneapolis

The fans say if the Vikings play just as well as they did this past season, there is a chance they could make the Super Bowl next year

FARGO, ND — Vikings fans were spread out across the metro, watching the biggest sporting event of the year, but they were still a little disappointed about this years outcome.

Many fans say they are still hooked on the Minneapolis Miracle and are hoping for a different end to the season next year.

Even though their team isn’t at the Super Bowl this year, it is still an exciting time to have the big event just a few hours away.

Many say the Super Bowl is something football fans look forward to all year round so they are enjoying the game.

“It’s hard to know who to choose, who to cheer for. I can’t cheer for the eagles, I really can’t. Even though Carson Wentz is on there, I know he’s on there, I can’t cheer for it, especially the way Vikings fans were treated down in Philly and I cannot cheer for that team,” said Moark Wosick, a Vikings Fan.

“I just hope for a good game just spending some quality time with the wife and friends,” said Steve Arnneson, another Vikings fan.

