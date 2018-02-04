Bison Wrestling Get First Conference Win, Down Air Force

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – North Dakota State won the first five bouts and eight overall including pins from 165 Andrew Fogarty and 285 Dan Stibral to defeat Air Force 33-7 in a Big 12 Conference dual Sunday, Feb. 4, before 380 fans in Scheels Center on Senior Day. It was the first Big 12 win of the season for the Bison

NDSU (7-9, 1-6 #Big12WR) is scheduled to travel to No. 12 South Dakota State (11-2, 6-0 #Big12WR) for a 7 pm. Big 12 Conference Dual on Friday, Feb. 16. SDSU defeated Iowa State 30-15 on Sunday.

With the dual starting at 149-pounds, North Dakota State led off with wins from two of the five seniors in the lineup. Bison 149 Kyle Gliva and Dane Robbins were tied 1-1 in the third period before Gliva notched a takedown with 21-seconds remaining to secure a 3-2 decision. Gliva improved to 20-10 overall and 10-5 in duals.

No. 9-ranked 157-pounder Clay Ream recorded a takedown with 30-seconds in the second period to build a 3-0 lead over the Falcons’ Alex Mossing. Ream claimed another takedown in the third for a 5-1 decision to improve to 20-3 overall and 14-1 in duals.

North Dakota State doubled the lead to 12-0 as No. 19-ranked 165-pounder Andrew Fogarty loaded up his team-leading seventh fall of the season at 4:46 against Alex Loupouchanski. Fogarty is now 26-9 overall and 10-6 in duals.

NDSU kept the pressure on as 174 Dylan Urbach (3-6, 2-4) collected a 6-2 decision over Michael Billingsley. Bison 184 Charley Popp (5-7, 3-6) ran up 1:19 riding time, recorded a reversal and escape in the third period for a 4-3 decision over Zen Ikehara to put NDSU ahead 18-0.

Air Force (6-4, 1-3 #Big12WR) broke its drought with Anthony McLaughlin’s 5-3 decision over Cordell Eaton (15-12, 7-9) at 197 pounds.

There was no chance for momentum as North Dakota State heavyweight Dan Stibral recorded his fourth pin of the season at 6:14 over Matt Wagner. Stibral improved to 17-12 overall and 7-9 in duals.

NDSU 125-pounder Paul Bianchi landed a takedown 12-seconds into overtime for a hard-fought 3-1 decision over Tony DeCesare. The NDSU lead grew to 33-3 as No. 25-ranked Cam Sykora (18-7, 9-4) received a forfeit win.