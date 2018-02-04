Fan Favorite, Adam Thielen Celebrates Super Bowl Weekend in Twin Cities

Thielen signs autographs for fans at Mall of America
Jeremy Klein,

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Detroit Lakes native and Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen may not be in the Super Bowl, but you can still find him in the Twin Cities.

Thielen was signing autographs at the Mall of America Saturday afternoon. Some fans showed up six hours early for a picture with the pro bowler.

100 people got wristbands for the event, but Thielen stuck around to sign for dozens of others. It’s a humbling event for the undrafted receiver out of Mankato to have fans lining up just to see him.

“Yeah, it’s pretty crazy and it says a lot about this town, this city and just Vikings fans in general,” Thielen said. “They love Vikings football. They love the players, so it’s cool to have that support.”

