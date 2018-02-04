Prizes Placed On Hold During Ice Fishing Fraud Investigation

Brainerd Jaycess $150,000 Ice Fishing Extravaganza
TJ Nelson,

BRAINERD, Minn. — Organizers of the Brainerd Jaycees are investigating whether some competitors in this year’s $150,000 Ice Fishing Extravaganza engaged in fraud.

Three of the 150 prize-winners are being investigated to make sure their fish were caught legitimately.

One of the men took home a new truck.

Event chairman Shane Meyer says organizers have no proof of cheating.

But they’ve placed holds on all three prizes as the investigation is pending.

This year’s event drew an estimated 12,000 anglers to Gull Lake.

You Might Like

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Dozens of protesters formed a human barricade to block light rail tracks at a platform near U.S. Bank Stadium ahead of the Super Bowl. Many chained themselves to both the platform and others in an attempt to…

