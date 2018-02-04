Prizes Placed On Hold During Ice Fishing Fraud Investigation

Brainerd Jaycess $150,000 Ice Fishing Extravaganza

BRAINERD, Minn. — Organizers of the Brainerd Jaycees are investigating whether some competitors in this year’s $150,000 Ice Fishing Extravaganza engaged in fraud.

Three of the 150 prize-winners are being investigated to make sure their fish were caught legitimately.

One of the men took home a new truck.

Event chairman Shane Meyer says organizers have no proof of cheating.

But they’ve placed holds on all three prizes as the investigation is pending.

This year’s event drew an estimated 12,000 anglers to Gull Lake.