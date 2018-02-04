Sophomore Geu Playing Bigger Role for Bison

Geu scored 12 points in the loss vs South Dakota.

FARGO, N.D. — Saturday at the SHAC the Bison basketball team almost erased a 20-point halftime deficit only to fall to South Dakota by four.

A big part of the herd’s comeback was the play of forward Deng Geu off of the bench. Geu was the second-leading scorer on the team with 12 points in the losing effort.

Coach Richman said Saturday that Geu continues to grow as a player in this his Sophomore year at NDSU.

“Deng is a talented young man,” coach Richman said. “I think it is about getting comfortable in different environments and different situations. He’s starting to get more and more comfortable. For the last month or six weeks that light has been blinking. It was encouraging this week that light was more solid. He got more minutes. He took advantage of those minutes. Now, like all of us, he needs to stay hungry and keep getting better.”