$1 Million Dollar Drug Bust Near Mandan

A search of the pickup revealed 210 lbs. of marijuana, THC wax and methamphetamine.
Joe Radske,

MANDAN, ND (KFGO) – Two men, a father and his son, face drug charges after a weekend bust near Mandan.

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office says a 53 year-old man from Vancouver, WA man his 24 year-old son, from Oregon, were stopped on I-94.

Deputies seized more than 200 lbs. of pot with an estimated street value of $1.1-million dollars.

The men claimed that they were hauling merchandise to Minneapolis to sell at the Super Bowl.

A search of the pickup revealed 210 lbs. of marijuana, THC wax and methamphetamine.

Related Post

Watch LIVE on KVRR Local News: President TrumpR...
16 Protesters Arrested Near DAPL Main Camp in Mort...
Legion Baseball Roundup: Moorhead, Perham Split Do...
Mandan Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting “Just...

You Might Like

Herberger's Parent Company Files For Bankruptcy

(York, PA) - The parent company of Herberger's is filing for bankruptcy. Bon-Ton Stores said Monday that it is talking with potential investors and debtholders about a financial restructuring plan. Along with Herberger's, Bon-Ton brands include Younkers, Boston Store, Carson's…

Planned Parenthood Being Sued Over "Here For Good" Trademark

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Planned Parenthood of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota is being sued for trademark infringement. The Amherst H. Wilder Foundation says Planned Parenthood is using its "Here for good" trademark without permission. In a federal lawsuit, the…

Trial Dates Set for Fatal Brawl Downtown

FARGO, ND -- A man charged in a fatal brawl outside of Hotel Donaldson in downtown Fargo is scheduled to go on trial in June.   Prosecutors say Patterson got into a fight in May with 45–year–old James Grant, his…