$1 Million Dollar Drug Bust Near Mandan
A search of the pickup revealed 210 lbs. of marijuana, THC wax and methamphetamine.
MANDAN, ND (KFGO) – Two men, a father and his son, face drug charges after a weekend bust near Mandan.
The Morton County Sheriff’s Office says a 53 year-old man from Vancouver, WA man his 24 year-old son, from Oregon, were stopped on I-94.
Deputies seized more than 200 lbs. of pot with an estimated street value of $1.1-million dollars.
The men claimed that they were hauling merchandise to Minneapolis to sell at the Super Bowl.
A search of the pickup revealed 210 lbs. of marijuana, THC wax and methamphetamine.