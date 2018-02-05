$1 Million Dollar Drug Bust Near Mandan

A search of the pickup revealed 210 lbs. of marijuana, THC wax and methamphetamine.

MANDAN, ND (KFGO) – Two men, a father and his son, face drug charges after a weekend bust near Mandan.

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office says a 53 year-old man from Vancouver, WA man his 24 year-old son, from Oregon, were stopped on I-94.

Deputies seized more than 200 lbs. of pot with an estimated street value of $1.1-million dollars.

The men claimed that they were hauling merchandise to Minneapolis to sell at the Super Bowl.

