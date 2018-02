Ask Danny: Chimney Leaks

Make sure yours hasn't sprung a leak before spring thaw hits.

It’s hard to imagine with our wind chills, but spring is just a few weeks away in the Red River Valley. And that means you need to make sure there are no leaks in your chimney — before the spring rains remind you.

Let home improvement expert Danny Lipford show you how to patch up anything that leaks in your chimney, in this week’s Ask Danny.