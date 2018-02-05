Astronomy Update for February 5, 2018

When can we see Mars and Jupiter?
Scott Sincoff,

Today, Meteorologist Scott Sincoff took a look at the next pass of the International Space Station and showed us when Mars and Jupiter will be visible in the Red River Valley.

