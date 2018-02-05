Attorney General In North Dakota Since 2000 Is Running For Re-Election

Wayne Stenehjem Made The Announcement On Social Media And On His Birthday

BISMARCK, ND — North Dakota’s Attorney General since 2000 is running for re-election.

In a social media post, Wayne Stenehjem announced he will seek re-election this year.

The announcement comes on his 64th birthday.

Stenehjem said, “During my time as Attorney General, I have worked diligently to protect our children from predators, eliminate domestic violence, fight the illegal drug trade.”

Stenehjem has served under three Republican governors: John Hoeven, Jack Dalrymple and Doug Burgum.

He ran for governor in 2016 but lost in the primary to Burgum.

Democrats have not announced a candidate for the office.