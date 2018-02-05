Attorney General In North Dakota Since 2000 Is Running For Re-Election

Wayne Stenehjem Made The Announcement On Social Media And On His Birthday
TJ Nelson,

BISMARCK, ND — North Dakota’s Attorney General since 2000 is running for re-election.

In a social media post, Wayne Stenehjem announced he will seek re-election this year.

The announcement comes on his 64th birthday.

Stenehjem said, “During my time as Attorney General, I have worked diligently to protect our children from predators, eliminate domestic violence, fight the illegal drug trade.”

Stenehjem has served under three Republican governors: John Hoeven, Jack Dalrymple and Doug Burgum.

He ran for governor in 2016 but lost in the primary to Burgum.

Democrats have not announced a candidate for the office.

Related Post

Metro Flood Board of Authority to Pick Executive D...
Need a Break at the Pump? West Fargo Church Has a...
Legislative Sessions Begin In ND and MN
Coach of the Week: Davies Soccer Coach Nick Christ...

You Might Like

Herberger's Parent Company Files For Bankruptcy

(York, PA) - The parent company of Herberger's is filing for bankruptcy. Bon-Ton Stores said Monday that it is talking with potential investors and debtholders about a financial restructuring plan. Along with Herberger's, Bon-Ton brands include Younkers, Boston Store, Carson's…

Planned Parenthood Being Sued Over "Here For Good" Trademark

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Planned Parenthood of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota is being sued for trademark infringement. The Amherst H. Wilder Foundation says Planned Parenthood is using its "Here for good" trademark without permission. In a federal lawsuit, the…

Trial Dates Set for Fatal Brawl Downtown

FARGO, ND -- A man charged in a fatal brawl outside of Hotel Donaldson in downtown Fargo is scheduled to go on trial in June.   Prosecutors say Patterson got into a fight in May with 45–year–old James Grant, his…